2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Across Indiana there were 683 new cases, increasing the state's overall total to 739,626. New cases were reported Friday.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,890 cases and Lansing reported 3,459 cases according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6% in Lake County, 6.3% in Porter County, 7.8% in LaPorte County, 6% in Newton County and 10.3% in Jasper County.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 41.5% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,414,328 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.