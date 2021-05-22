 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI
alert urgent

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

  • Updated
Indiana State Department of Health releases updated coronavirus data Wednesday

Missie Layman, a nurse with the Indiana State Department of Health, works at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Merrillville High School. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Two additional Region residents were reported dead from COVID-19, according to statistics provided Saturday by health officials.

The two deaths, one each in Jasper and Lake counties, were among six more reported across Indiana. A total of 13,136 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.

A total of 1,579 Region residents have died since the pandemic began. County totals include 992 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 217 in LaPorte County, 52 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department show. ISDH reports 319 deaths in Porter County.

New deaths were reported between April 30 and Friday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

A total of 90,737 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state and Porter County data.

Totals included 54,619 in Lake County, up by 79 from the previous day; 12,181 in LaPorte County, up 14; 3,767 in Jasper County, up seven; and 1,100 in Newton County, up two.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

The Porter County Health Department doesn't provide updated case totals on weekends as of March. The department last reported 19,070 cases on Friday.

Across Indiana there were 683 new cases, increasing the state's overall total to 739,626. New cases were reported Friday.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,890 cases and Lansing reported 3,459 cases according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6% in Lake County, 6.3% in Porter County, 7.8% in LaPorte County, 6% in Newton County and 10.3% in Jasper County.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Purdue University Northwest staff members Julie Wiejak and Jodi Allen detail the school's vaccine clinic hosted at the College of Nursing. Video by Kale Wilk.

A total of 41.5% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,414,328 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Red Cup Cafe & Deli brings comfort with elevated grilled cheese sandwiches

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts