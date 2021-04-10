2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Two more people in Lake County were reported dead from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by health officials.
The deaths were among seven more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,733 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between April 11, 2020 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,484 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties to date.
County totals include 930 in Lake County, 270 in Porter County, 204 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, according to data from the ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
State health officials listed 405 deaths statewide as probable, unchanged from the previous day.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 increased to 83,052, following corrections to the previous day's totals by ISDH.
County totals included 50,779 in Lake County, up 114; 10,601 in LaPorte County, up 53; 3,416 in Jasper County, up eight; and 1,023 in Newton County, up two, following corrections.
As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 17,233 cases Friday.
Across Indiana there were 1,380 new cases, pushing the state's total to 697,533. New cases were reported Friday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,475 cases, up 18 from the day before, and 39,591 tested. Lansing had 3,181 cases, up nine, and 31,827 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.3% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 8.1% in Porter County, up from 8%; 10.2% in LaPorte County, down from 10.4%; 7.5% in Newton County, up from 7%; and 9.5% in Jasper County, down from 9.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, 1,379,399 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,352,363 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 114,130 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,265,269.
ISDH also reported that 1,954,570 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,916,401.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments are now available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.