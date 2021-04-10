2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Across Indiana there were 1,380 new cases, pushing the state's total to 697,533. New cases were reported Friday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,475 cases, up 18 from the day before, and 39,591 tested. Lansing had 3,181 cases, up nine, and 31,827 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.3% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 8.1% in Porter County, up from 8%; 10.2% in LaPorte County, down from 10.4%; 7.5% in Newton County, up from 7%; and 9.5% in Jasper County, down from 9.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,379,399 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,352,363 the previous day, according to state health officials.

A total of 114,130 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,265,269.