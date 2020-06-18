2 additional COVID deaths reported in NWI

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, including one each in Lake and Porter counties.
Death totals stood at 232 in Lake County, 36 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 15 new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,304.
The state listed another 187 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Additional deaths reported Thursday occurred between April 15 and June 17, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
An additional 584 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 41,438.
Lake County reported 75 additional cases Thursday, for a total of 4,297.
The county Health Department reported the following community totals: Hammond, 808, up 10 from the day before; Crown Point, 420, up nine; Merrillville, 355, up 10; HObart, 273, up three; Dyer, 271, up two; Munster, 177, up six; Schererville, 156, up four; Highland, 139, up five; Whiting, 121, up two; Griffith, 109, up six; St. John, 72, no change; Lake Station, 61, up one; Lowell, 58, no change; Cedar Lake, 55, no change; Schneider, three, no change; New Chicago, one, no change.
Case totals also included 17 marked "other" and 78 listed as "unknown."
The Gary Health Department reported Wednesday 744 cases and 53 deaths deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 409 cases and 13 deaths.
Death totals in other Lake County communities included: Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 30, Hobart, 20; Hammond, 19; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, 11; Schererville, five; Griffith and Lowell, four each; Highland, three; St. John, Lake Station and Cedar Lake, two each.
The Porter County Health Department reported nine additional cases Thursday, for a total of 623. Three patients were being treated in hospitals, and 497 have recovered.
Positive cases included: Portage Township, 253, up five; Center Township, 176, up two; Washington Township, 51, up two; Westchester Township, 40, no change; Liberty Township, 25, no change; Union Township, 25, no change; Boone Township, 16, no change; Porter Township, 11, no change; Pleasant Township, nine, no change; Morgan Township, eight, no change; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change. A majority of cases in Washington Township involved inmates at the Porter County Jail.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
LaPorte County reported six additional cases, for a total of 479.
The Westville Correctional Facility has reported a total of six deaths and 184 positive cases — an increase of four in the 24-hour reporting period — among inmates. A total of 108 staff also have tested positive, the Indiana Department of Correction reported. A total of 174 inmates and 96 staff have recovered.
Newton County reported no new cases Thursday. Its total stood at 88.
Jasper County reported one additional case, for a total of 87.
Additional confirmed cases reported Thursday occurred between April 5 and June 17, state officials said.
The number of Hoosiers tested jumped by 10,701 to 384,722 because the state added data from a new testing facility. About 10.8% received positive results.
Testing totals included 31,839 in Lake County, 7,162 in Porter County, 5,951 in LaPorte County, 2,045 in Jasper County and 589 in Newton County.
State officials announced last week any Hoosier seeking COVID testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
The Indiana State Department of Health also is offering free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at the Hudson-Campbell Sports Center, 455 Massachusetts St. Walk-ins are welcome, and doctor's orders are not required, Gary officials said.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. 5th Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
