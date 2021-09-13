2 airlifted in motorcycle crash, Crown Point police say

CROWN POINT — A man and a woman suffered serious injuries following a crash Sunday evening.

At 5:07 p.m., a passenger car was traveling westbound on 93rd Avenue when it turned southbound in front of a motorcycle going eastbound, said Crown Point Assistant Chief of Police Jim Janda.

The driver of the car was not injured, but the male driver of the motorcycle and a female passenger sustained serious injuries from the accident, Janda said.

The motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene, and the passenger was taken to an area hospital and later airlifted, Janda said.

Janda said he didn't have an update on the condition of the motorcyclist or the passenger.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed, Janda said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.