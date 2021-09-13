 Skip to main content
2 airlifted in motorcycle crash, Crown Point police say
alert urgent

2 airlifted in motorcycle crash, Crown Point police say

STOCK Police - Crown Point

A Crown Point police vehicle is shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — A man and a woman suffered serious injuries following a crash Sunday evening. 

At 5:07 p.m., a passenger car was traveling westbound on 93rd Avenue when it turned southbound in front of a motorcycle going eastbound, said Crown Point Assistant Chief of Police Jim Janda. 

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

The driver of the car was not injured, but the male driver of the motorcycle and a female passenger sustained serious injuries from the accident, Janda said. 

The motorcyclist was airlifted from the scene, and the passenger was taken to an area hospital and later airlifted, Janda said. 

Janda said he didn't have an update on the condition of the motorcyclist or the passenger. 

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed, Janda said. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

