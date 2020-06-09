You are the owner of this article.
2 airlifted, lanes close in U.S. 231 crash
2 airlifted, lanes close in U.S. 231 crash

Crash

File photo of ambulance.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

All lanes of U.S. 231 at the border of Lake and Porter counties were closed early Tuesday after a rollover crash involving two vehicles, officials said.

Emergency crews responded just before 8 a.m. for a report of a crash near U.S. 231 at County Line Road.

One vehicle was on fire when responders arrived at the scene, Hebron Fire Chief Chad Franzman said.

The vehicles were occupied by one person each, both of whom were airlifted to a Chicago hospital, Franzman said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

