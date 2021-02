2 arrested after driver nearly strikes pedestrian in Cedar Lake, cops say

CEDAR LAKE — Two people were taken into custody after one of them was allegedly caught speeding and nearly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle during the early overnight hours Sunday in Cedar Lake.

Derrick Vaulx, 29, of Gary, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; OWI with a passenger under age 18; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle; and OWI while being a habitual traffic offender, according to Cedar Lake Police Chief Bill Fisher.

An 18-year-old passenger, Shawn Fullgraf, was taken into custody for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, according to a news release.

At 2:35 a.m. Sunday, officers observed a man, later identified as Vaulx, driving at a high rate of speed near 133rd Avenue and Fairbanks St. in a 2018 Chevy Malibu, Fisher said.

Vaulx allegedly drove through a stop sign and continued driving as officers attempted to stop the car.

As officers pursued, Vaulx allegedly turned onto Morse Street, to 133rd Place, and nearly struck a pedestrian at a high rate of speed, Fisher said.

Vaulx eventually stopped in the 16600 block of Morse Street, and he and Fullgraf were taken into custody, Fisher said.

