2 arrested after fleeing scene of Borman crash

A man and woman from Michigan City were arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash on the Borman.

Around 2:20 p.m. Saturday, an Indiana State Police trooper responded to a crash on Interstate 80/94 near mile marker 14.

When the trooper arrived on scene, she discovered an abandoned Buick Regal on the inside shoulder with "extensive, disabling damage to the passenger side and multiple broken windows," police said.

There was a semitrailer on the outside shoulder, which an investigation later revealed was struck by the Buick. The driver of the semitrailer was not injured, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Buick were reported to have fled from the scene and were walking east on the westbound side of the highway.

Anthony Hampton, 21, and Mersadis Schroder, 24, who was driving, were detained after fleeing the scene of the crash while carrying bags, police said.

Both Hampton and Schroder denied knowing whose bags they were carrying or what was inside of the bags.

Police later discovered a scale, baggies, paraphernalia and multiple butane lighters in a backpack carried by Schroder.