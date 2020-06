2 arrested after running from rollover crash on ramp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — Two men were arrested early Wednesday after they ran from the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 65, police said.

The driver, Brandon Jorgensen, 28, of Lake Station, and passenger Matthew Stines, 39, of Valparaiso, were located in Hobart and were being assessed for any injuries, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

Police responded about 5:30 a.m. to a rollover crash on a ramp for northbound I-65 and westbound U.S. 30, Rot said.

When troopers arrived, they found a blue Volkswagen Passat with no one inside. Two men fled on foot, police said.

They were taken into custody after police received a call indicating they had been spotted in Hobart, Rot said.

Jorgensen was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, Rot said.

Stines was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Porter Superior Court for one count of theft, a level 6 felony, records show.

