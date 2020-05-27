2 arrested in heroin investigation, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Two men were arrested Friday in a monthslong heroin distribution investigation by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force.
Eric J. Betton, 33, of Michigan City, was charged with two counts of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, a level 2 felony.
Bryan H. Wells, 33, of Chicago, was charged with one count of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug.
Investigators determined the men were tied to an organization associated with heroin distribution throughout LaPorte County, according to a news release from the task force.
When officials arrested the two men, detectives found suspected heroin, suspected marijuana and money at the scene.
The Michigan City Police Department, LaPorte County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police assisted in the arrests.
Both men were being held on a $50,000 cash bond.
Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of Betton and Wells during their initial hearings Tuesday in LaPorte Superior Court, online court records showed.
Police asked anyone with information on criminal drug activity to call the LaPorte County Drug Task Force at 219-873-1488.
