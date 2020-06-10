2 arrested on allegations they spray-painted inflammatory messages on roads

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WINFIELD — Two people were arrested late Monday on allegations they spray-painted derogatory and inflammatory messages on roads, police said.

An 18-year-old man and 15-year-old boy initially denied they were responsible for the spray-painting, but they admitted to it after an officer pointed out they had paint residue on their hands, according to a news release.

Winfield police were called to the area of Randolph Street and East 125th Avenue just before midnight Monday for a report of a traffic hazard.

Police found tree logs and car parts blocking the road. After the road was cleared, police discovered the road had been spray-painted.

Officers began checking the area and found a similar scene in the 7200 block of East 125th Avenue, police said.

The two suspects were found at a home in the 7200 block of East 125th.

Police planned to seek charges of criminal mischief and criminal recklessness against the 18-year-old, who was taken to the Lake County Jail.

Investigators planned to seek similar charges against the 15-year-old, who was released to his parents.