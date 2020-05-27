2 charged in road rage shooting that left 1 dead, 3 wounded

CROWN POINT — Two Hammond men killed a tire shop employee and wounded his brother during a fight May 5 over a crash during a road rage confrontation, court records show.
Ricky A. Scott III, 22, is charged with murdering Uriel Arambula, 25, during a fight involving multiple people outside Adrian's Tire Repair in the 1100 block of Michigan Avenue in Hammond.
Orlando L. Berrios, 23, of Hammond, also was charged in connection with the shootout, which left Arambula dead and wounded Arambula's brother, Scott and Berrios.
Berrios used to be friends with the Arambulas, but had a falling out with Uriel Arambula, records allege.
Witnesses told police Berrios began tailgating a maroon or red pickup truck occupied by a male friend of the Arambulas' and two women as it traveled in the area of eastbound Michigan Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The driver of the pickup truck entered a ramp to northbound Cline Avenue, and Berrios drove a white Infiniti onto the gravel on the right side of the road and hit the right side of the man's truck, records allege.
Berrios allegedly yelled to the driver that he would pay for hitting the Infinity, so the pickup driver fled and called the Arambulas for help, court records state.
As the pickup drive headed to the Arambulas' tire shop, Scott joined the pursuit and pulled a white Jeep into his pickup's path in an attempt to block the road, documents allege.
The pickup driver told police he drove around Scott's and Berrios' vehicles and proceeded to pull behind the Arambulas' tire shop.
A fight broke out involving Scott, Berrios, the pickup truck driver, the Arambulas and at least one of the women riding in the various vehicles, records state.
Shots were fired, and Uriel Arambula was hit multiple times, records state. He died at the scene.
Arambula's brother was shot multiple times and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Scott and Berrios drove to Community Hospital in Munster, where each was treated for gunshot wounds, records show.
Police recovered a gun registered to Uriel Arambula at the scene, along with several spent shell casings. Witnesses told police Scott also had a gun, records allege.
Scott was arrested May 22 and is being held without bond on charges of murder, intimidation, criminal recklessness and two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving. A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during an initial appearance Wednesday, online records showed.
Berrios was arrested early Tuesday on felony charges intimidation, criminal recklessness and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. He posted a $5,000 cash bond, records showed.
