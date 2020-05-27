2 charged in road rage shooting that left 1 dead, 3 wounded

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Two Hammond men killed a tire shop employee and wounded his brother during a fight May 5 over a crash during a road rage confrontation, court records show.

Ricky A. Scott III, 22, is charged with murdering Uriel Arambula, 25, during a fight involving multiple people outside Adrian's Tire Repair in the 1100 block of Michigan Avenue in Hammond.

Orlando L. Berrios, 23, of Hammond, also was charged in connection with the shootout, which left Arambula dead and wounded Arambula's brother, Scott and Berrios.

Berrios used to be friends with the Arambulas, but had a falling out with Uriel Arambula, records allege.

Witnesses told police Berrios began tailgating a maroon or red pickup truck occupied by a male friend of the Arambulas' and two women as it traveled in the area of eastbound Michigan Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The driver of the pickup truck entered a ramp to northbound Cline Avenue, and Berrios drove a white Infiniti onto the gravel on the right side of the road and hit the right side of the man's truck, records allege.