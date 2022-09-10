2 COVID-19 deaths reported in the Region over last week

Two COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the Region between Sept. 2 and 9, according to the Indiana Department of Health's COVID-19
dashboard.
One death was reported in Lake County and the other in LaPorte County. The number of deaths decreased by two compared to four deaths during the
previous week in Northwest Indiana's Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper and Newton counties, according to the data.
Infection numbers have decreased in the Region during the previous week in all counties except for Newton, which demonstrated no change. Lake County reported 500 cases, Porter County reported 213, LaPorte County reported 124, Newton County reported 10 and Jasper County reported 35.
COVID-19 has accounted for 2,951 deaths in Northwest Indiana since March 2020. Lake County has the second-highest number of deaths in the state at 1,808. In Porter County, 555 deaths have been reported, 372 in LaPorte County, 68 in Newton County and 148 in Jasper County.
Seven cases of monkeypox have been reported in the Region from Sept. 2 to 9, according to ISDH's Monkeypox
dashboard. Sixteen cases total have been reported since June 17.
The dashboard breaks up Indiana into 10 public health districts, with Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties as District 1.
The state has reported 183 total cases since June 17, according to the dashboard.
