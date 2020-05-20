2 crashes tie up traffic on Cline Avenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lake County sheriff's police responded to two crashes Wednesday morning that tied up traffic on Cline Avenue, records show.

A crash reconstruction team responded to the first crash about 2:30 a.m. on Cline Avenue at Fifth Avenue in Gary.

That crash was still under investigation about 6:20 a.m. when at least four vehicles were involved in a crash on northbound Cline Avenue and eastbound Interstate 80/94.

One person involved in the second crash was treated at the scene for a head injury, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

Indiana Department of Transportation cameras showed a traffic backup on Cline Avenue.

Jones planned to release more information Wednesday morning about the crash at Fifth Avenue.

