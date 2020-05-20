2 crashes tie up traffic on Cline Avenue

You are the owner of this article.
Police respond to crash on northbound Cline Avenue and I-80/94

Lake County sheriff's police respond to a crash about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday on Cline Avenue near 169th Street. At least one person was treated at the scene for a head injury, sheriff's police said.

 Courtesy Indiana Department of Transportation

Lake County sheriff's police responded to two crashes Wednesday morning that tied up traffic on Cline Avenue, records show.

A crash reconstruction team responded to the first crash about 2:30 a.m. on Cline Avenue at Fifth Avenue in Gary.

That crash was still under investigation about 6:20 a.m. when at least four vehicles were involved in a crash on northbound Cline Avenue and eastbound Interstate 80/94.

One person involved in the second crash was treated at the scene for a head injury, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

Indiana Department of Transportation cameras showed a traffic backup on Cline Avenue. 

Jones planned to release more information Wednesday morning about the crash at Fifth Avenue.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Related to this story

