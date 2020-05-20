2 crashes tie up traffic on Cline Avenue

×
Lake County sheriff's police responded to two crashes Wednesday morning that tied up traffic on Cline Avenue, records show.
A crash reconstruction team responded to the first crash about 2:30 a.m. on Cline Avenue at Fifth Avenue in Gary.
That crash was still under investigation about 6:20 a.m. when at least four vehicles were involved in a crash on northbound Cline Avenue and eastbound Interstate 80/94.
One person involved in the second crash was treated at the scene for a head injury, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.
Indiana Department of Transportation cameras showed a traffic backup on Cline Avenue.
Jones planned to release more information Wednesday morning about the crash at Fifth Avenue.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
