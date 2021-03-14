2 die following Michigan City boating incident, officials say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating a boating incident that resulted in two deaths.

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a private body of water near U.S. 421 and Interstate 94 after receiving a report of people who had fallen in the water while fishing, police said in a press release.

A search was conducted and two deceased males were discovered, police said. The victims have yet to be identified, pending family notification.

An investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

