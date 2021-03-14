 Skip to main content
2 die following Michigan City boating incident, officials say
STOCK — Indiana Conservation Officer boat
MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating a boating incident that resulted in two deaths.

On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a private body of water near U.S. 421 and Interstate 94 after receiving a report of people who had fallen in the water while fishing, police said in a press release.

A search was conducted and two deceased males were discovered, police said. The victims have yet to be identified, pending family notification.

An investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

