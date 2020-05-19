2 in custody in connection with double homicide, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — Two people were dead and two others were taken into custody after a shooting Tuesday in the 1500 block of West Fifth Avenue, police said.

Both victims were men, according to reports from the Lake County coroner's office, but the men's ages, places of residence and manners of death remain unknown. Each man was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m., the coroner's office said.

Around 11:40 a.m. two people involved in the shooting on Fifth Avenue drove to the 1300 block of Grant Street, where they called police to report a possible robbery, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The two people were taken into custody for questioning, he said.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated case, he said.

Further details were not immediately available, because police were actively investigating.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.