2 in hospital after suspect flees Michigan City police, authorities say; ISP investigating chase

MICHIGAN CITY — Two people ended up in the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, after a police chase Monday.

Indiana State Police now are investigating the chase and crash, an official said.

"An officer with the Michigan City Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that resulted in a crash with injuries to both the suspect and a third party," Michigan City Sgt. Steve Forker said. "Chief Dion Campbell has requested the Indiana State Police investigate the crash."

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Michigan City police responded to a report of an auto theft in progress at the Victory Lane Car Wash, 3417 Franklin St.

Officers chased the gold 1996 Oldsmobile Aurora that was reported stolen after it fled the scene.

"The pursuit continued in the city and eventually went northbound on Hoyt Street from Coolspring Avenue. The suspect disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of Hoyt and Earl Road, striking a red 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, that had the right-of-way, at a high rate of speed," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said. "As a result of the impact, both drivers were transported from the scene for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet was later flown to South Bend for treatment of life-threatening injuries."