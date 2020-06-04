You are the owner of this article.
2 injured in crash involving motorcycle, car, police say
2 injured in crash involving motorcycle, car, police say

HIGHLAND — Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday involving a motorcycle and a car, police said.

Highland police responded about 9:20 p.m. for a call of a crash at the intersection of 45th Street and Kennedy Avenue, Cmdr. John Banasiak said.

A Honda Civic, driven by a 22-year-old Highland woman, and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 51-year-old Schererville man, crashed.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for chest pain, and the man for head and leg injuries. Neither driver's injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Banasiak said.

An investigation was ongoing Thursday morning.

