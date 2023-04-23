Two people were killed in a car crash Sunday in north Hammond.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office dispatched Medicolegal Death Investigators at 4 a.m. to a reported motor vehicle fatality at 1105 Gostlin St., which is near the Indiana Toll Road.
"Family was on scene for one of the decedents, and notification and identification was made," the coroner's office said in a news release. "Family for the second decedent was notified, and identification was made with the investigator."
Diego Villa, 18, of East Chicago was pronounced dead at 5 a.m., according to a news release.
Fernando Soto, 18, of East Chicago was pronounced dead at 5:01 a.m.
The coroner said the cause of death was preliminarily multiple blunt-force injuries, and the manner of death was pending an autopsy, which is slated for Monday.
- Valpo man nabbed with child porn after making video of his online activities, police say
- Lil Wayne to headline Festival of the Lakes in ticketed show that could mark new era of entrance fees and bigger acts
- Hammond mayor celebrates 420 Day with on-air smoke, good news for other local pot users
- Valpo man nabbed with hundreds of child porn images, videos, police say
- Rolling Embers dispensary and consumption lounge opens just over state line in New Buffalo
- New stores open at Southlake Mall
- 4-year-old’s Build-A-Bear had late mother’s heartbeat. It was accidentally donated.
- UPDATE: Scene safe after explosive device found outside Schererville Walmart
- Porter County girl passed out after shooting fellow teen dead, then fled, new charging document says
- Chicago police investigating death of Region woman found unresponsive
- New owner to revive Bartlett's Gourmet Grill space, original Trophy Room name
- Valparaiso University and Vitalize Valpo buy former Strongbow Inn for $2.2 million
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Urban Air Adventure Park, Cafe Farina, Indian restaurants, Buffalo Wild Wings and HassleLess Mattress opening; Meatheads closed
- Porter County man arrested after woman notices gun laser dot on her chest, followed by gunshot, cops say
- Porter County repeals solar ordinance
Hammond Police and Fire departments responded to the accident.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.