Two people were killed in a car crash Sunday in north Hammond.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office dispatched Medicolegal Death Investigators at 4 a.m. to a reported motor vehicle fatality at 1105 Gostlin St., which is near the Indiana Toll Road.

"Family was on scene for one of the decedents, and notification and identification was made," the coroner's office said in a news release. "Family for the second decedent was notified, and identification was made with the investigator."

Diego Villa, 18, of East Chicago was pronounced dead at 5 a.m., according to a news release.

Fernando Soto, 18, of East Chicago was pronounced dead at 5:01 a.m.

The coroner said the cause of death was preliminarily multiple blunt-force injuries, and the manner of death was pending an autopsy, which is slated for Monday.

Hammond Police and Fire departments responded to the accident.