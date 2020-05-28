You are the owner of this article.
2 men rob business at gunpoint, police say
2 men rob business at gunpoint, police say

police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

GARY — Two men robbed a business at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Grant Street, police said.

Gary police responded about 3:20 p.m. for a report of a robbery, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

One man held a cashier at gunpoint as another emptied a cash register, Westerfield said.

The men fled on foot before police arrived.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crime Division at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

