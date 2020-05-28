2 men rob business at gunpoint, police say

GARY — Two men robbed a business at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in the 2200 block of Grant Street, police said.
Gary police responded about 3:20 p.m. for a report of a robbery, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
One man held a cashier at gunpoint as another emptied a cash register, Westerfield said.
The men fled on foot before police arrived.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crime Division at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.