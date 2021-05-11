2 more across Lake County reported dead from COVID-19

Two more Lake County resident were reported dead from COVID-19 Tuesday, updated data showed.
The deaths were among 15 more reported across Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 13,018.
New deaths were reported between March 16 and Sunday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
A total of 1,545 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, following corrections to the previous day's totals. County totals include 970 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 211 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 38 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 89,003 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections.
County totals included 53,771 in Lake County, up 53; 18,566 in Porter County, up 14; 11,928 in LaPorte County, up 22; 3,660 in Jasper county, up seven; and 1,078 in Newton County, up one.
There were 687 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 730,969. New cases were reported between March 6 and Monday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,815 cases and Lansing reported 3,422 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were mixed. They included 6.7% in Lake County, down from 6.9% the day before; 7.6% in Porter County, down from 8%; 11.3% in LaPorte County, no change; 7% in Newton County, up from 6.7%; and 7.1% in Jasper County, up from 6.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 39.7%, data showed.
To date, 2,167,259 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,144,438 the previous day.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in the Hoosier State. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 locations in Indiana, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
A mobile clinic is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th Street.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.