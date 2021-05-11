2 more across Lake County reported dead from COVID-19

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were mixed. They included 6.7% in Lake County, down from 6.9% the day before; 7.6% in Porter County, down from 8%; 11.3% in LaPorte County, no change; 7% in Newton County, up from 6.7%; and 7.1% in Jasper County, up from 6.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 39.7%, data showed.

To date, 2,167,259 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,144,438 the previous day.

Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.