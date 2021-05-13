2 more across Region reported dead from COVID

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,829 cases, up eight from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,430 cases, up three, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were mixed. They included 6.6% in Lake County, up from 6.4% the day before; 7.3% in Porter County, down from 7.5%; 12% in LaPorte County, up from 11.2%; 4.7% in Newton County, down from 5.1%; and 7% in Jasper County, down from 7.1%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 40.8%, data showed.

To date, 2,226,615 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,196,206 the previous day.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.