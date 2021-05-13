2 more across Region reported dead from COVID

Another two residents of Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, data updated Thursday showed.
New deaths included one in both Lake and LaPorte counties, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
A total of five new deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 13,033.
New deaths were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
To date, 1,556 people across Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, following corrections to the previous day's totals. County totals include 975 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 212 in LaPorte County, 48 in Jasper County and 38 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 89,286 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections.
County totals included 53,931 in Lake County, up 95; 18,622 in Porter County, up 39; 11,970 in LaPorte County, up 29; 3,682 in Jasper county, up 17; and 1,081 in Newton County, up one.
There were 900 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 732,692. New cases were reported Wednesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,829 cases, up eight from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,430 cases, up three, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were mixed. They included 6.6% in Lake County, up from 6.4% the day before; 7.3% in Porter County, down from 7.5%; 12% in LaPorte County, up from 11.2%; 4.7% in Newton County, down from 5.1%; and 7% in Jasper County, down from 7.1%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 40.8%, data showed.
To date, 2,226,615 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,196,206 the previous day.
Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
A mobile clinic is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th Street.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.