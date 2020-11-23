2 more COVID-19 deaths, 862 new cases reported in NWI

The Porter County Health Department listed 52 patients hospitalized and 5,860 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 1,940 cases, up 29 from Sunday, and 20,567 tests. Lansing had 1,763 cases, up 17, and 16,002 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.2% in Lake County, down from 15.3% Sunday; 13.5% in Porter County, down from 13.7%; 13.1% in LaPorte County, down from 13.4%; 26.8% in Newton County, down from 28.7%; and 14.2% in Jasper County, up from 13%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 11.6% seven-day rate, down from 11.8%, and a 7% cumulative rate for all tests. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 10-16.

The state reported 2,090,728 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,939,645 tests have been taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.

This week, ISDH will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday due to Thanksgiving.