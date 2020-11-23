2 more COVID-19 deaths, 862 new cases reported in NWI

Two more people in Northwest Indiana died from COVID-19, and 862 more were infected with the respiratory disease, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The two new deaths were recorded in LaPorte County.
Region death totals include 448 in Lake County; 94 in LaPorte County; 87 in Porter County; 12 in Newton County; and 11 in Jasper County.
Indiana's death total rose to 5,067. New deaths were reported between March 15 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 265 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
There were 862 additional cases added among the Region's five-county area. New counts included 26,364 in Lake County, up 502 from the previous day; 7,854 in Porter County, up 216; 4,468 in LaPorte County, up 104; 1,383 in Jasper County, up 34; and 540 in Newton County, up six.
There were 5,606 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 300,913. New cases were reported between Nov. 5 and Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 52 patients hospitalized and 5,860 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 1,940 cases, up 29 from Sunday, and 20,567 tests. Lansing had 1,763 cases, up 17, and 16,002 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.2% in Lake County, down from 15.3% Sunday; 13.5% in Porter County, down from 13.7%; 13.1% in LaPorte County, down from 13.4%; 26.8% in Newton County, down from 28.7%; and 14.2% in Jasper County, up from 13%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 11.6% seven-day rate, down from 11.8%, and a 7% cumulative rate for all tests. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 10-16.
The state reported 2,090,728 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,939,645 tests have been taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
This week, ISDH will offer free drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. All drive-thru sites will be closed Thursday due to Thanksgiving.
There are 270 testing sites available around the state, including at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary, for more locations visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.