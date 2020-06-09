2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

Jasper County saw four new cases, for a total of 80.

Newton County reported no additional cases Monday. Its total number of cases was 81.

Additional cases reported Monday occurred between May 24 and June 8, state officials said.

A total of 315,390 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 12.1% receiving positive results.

Testing totals included: 27,690 in Lake County, 4,825 in Porter County, 4,917 in LaPorte County, 446 in Newton County, and 1,605 in Jasper County.

Additional tests reported Monday occurred between March 18 and June 8, state officials said.

The Indiana State Department of Health will host a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at the Merrillville Municipal Complex, 7820 Broadway, Merrillville.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.