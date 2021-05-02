2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Two additional Northwest Indiana residents died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.
The two deaths, one each in Lake and LaPorte counties, were a part of 11 more reported across the state. A total of 12,397 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between April 9 and Saturday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
In all, 1,533 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 960 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 209 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, according to ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
A total of 87,501 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 53,301 in Lake County, up 96; 11,631 in LaPorte County, up 46; 3,602 in Jasper County, up five; and 1,067 in Newton County, up four.
As of March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 18, 170 cases Friday.
There were 1,072 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 722,646. New cases were reported Saturday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,747 cases, up 11 from from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,362 cases, up five, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.6% in Lake County, down from 6.7% the day before; 7.7% in Porter County, unchanged; 9.2% in LaPorte County, up from 9%; 4% in Newton County, up from 3.3%; and 5.7% in Jasper County, down from 5.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated rose to 35.6%, data showed.
To date, 1,933,367 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,918,193 the previous day, according to state health officials.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments were available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.