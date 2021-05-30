2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,928 cases, up one from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,479 cases, up two, following any corrections, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 5.8% in Lake County, down from 6% the day before; 5.9% in Porter County, down from 6.2%; 6.3% in LaPorte County, up from 6%; 10.1% in Newton County, down from 10.2%; and 7.9% in Jasper County, up from 7.8%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 43.2% of Indiana's total population has been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,512,956 Hoosiers 12 years old and up have been fully vaccinated.

Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through Wednesday, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.