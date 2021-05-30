2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Two more Lake County residents were reported dead from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.
The two fatalities were included among five more across Indiana. A total of 13,203 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date.
New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday.
NWI county death totals include 998 in Lake County, 295 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 52 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County.
Positive case totals included 54,965 in Lake County, up 29 from the previous day; 12,290 in LaPorte County, up 10; 3,806 in Jasper County, up two; and 1,110 in Newton County, up one.
The Porter County Health Department last reported 18,972 cases Friday. The department hasn't reported updated weekend case totals since March and will not provide an update on Memorial Day.
A total of 91,143 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.
Across Indiana there were 360 new cases, increasing the state's overall total to 743,636. New cases were reported between Friday and Saturday.
All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,928 cases, up one from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,479 cases, up two, following any corrections, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 5.8% in Lake County, down from 6% the day before; 5.9% in Porter County, down from 6.2%; 6.3% in LaPorte County, up from 6%; 10.1% in Newton County, down from 10.2%; and 7.9% in Jasper County, up from 7.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
A total of 43.2% of Indiana's total population has been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,512,956 Hoosiers 12 years old and up have been fully vaccinated.
Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through Wednesday, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of their 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.
The Indiana State Department of Health will not provide updated case totals on Memorial Day.