2 more dead from COVID-19 in Lake County

Two more Northwest Indiana residents, both from Lake County, were reported dead from COVID-19, updated health data showed.
The deaths were among five more reported across Indiana, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health. A total of 12,315 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, ISDH reported.
New deaths were reported between Feb. 25 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,431 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic, according to death statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
That total included 893 in Lake County, 262 in Porter County, 201 in LaPorte County, 43 in Newton County and 32 in Jasper County, following any corrections to the previous day's totals provided by ISDH.
State health officials listed 429 deaths statewide as probable, up two from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 79,108, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
That total included 48,769 in Lake County, 16,324 in Porter County, 9,850 in LaPorte County, 3,196 in Jasper County and 969 in Newton County, following corrections.
A total of 480 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 667,736. New cases were reported Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed eight patients hospitalized and 15,878 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,269 cases, up eight from the previous day, and 35,478 tested. Lansing had 3,009 cases, no change, and 28,527 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.1% in Lake County, down from 4.3%; 4.9% in Porter County, down from 5%; 3.9% in LaPorte County, up from 3.5%; 2.4% in Newton County, down from 2.5%; and 5.3% in Jasper County, down from 6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Monday, 703,808 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 696,457 the previous day, according to state health officials.
The State Department of Health also reported that 1,133,856 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,127,721 .
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.