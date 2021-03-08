2 more dead from COVID-19 in Lake County

That total included 48,769 in Lake County, 16,324 in Porter County, 9,850 in LaPorte County, 3,196 in Jasper County and 969 in Newton County, following corrections.

A total of 480 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 667,736. New cases were reported Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department listed eight patients hospitalized and 15,878 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,269 cases, up eight from the previous day, and 35,478 tested. Lansing had 3,009 cases, no change, and 28,527 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.1% in Lake County, down from 4.3%; 4.9% in Porter County, down from 5%; 3.9% in LaPorte County, up from 3.5%; 2.4% in Newton County, down from 2.5%; and 5.3% in Jasper County, down from 6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Through Monday, 703,808 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 696,457 the previous day, according to state health officials.