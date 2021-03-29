2 more dead from COVID-19 in NWI, health officials report

County totals included 49,880 in Lake County, up 68; 16,792 in Porter County, up 66; 10,219 in LaPorte County, up 29; 3,302 in Jasper County, up seven; and 1,001 in Newton County, up one.

As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department reported 16,726 cases Friday.

Across Indiana there were 730 new positive cases. A total of 684,733 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Thursday and Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department on Friday listed zero patients hospitalized and 16,289 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,357 cases, up two, from the previous day, and 37,967 tested. Lansing had 3,112 cases, up three, and 30,467 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, no change from the previous day; 5.6% in Porter County, up from 5.3%; 6.5% in LaPorte County, up from 6.1%; 7.3% in Newton County, down from 8.9%; and 6.2% in Jasper County, up from 5.1%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.