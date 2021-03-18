2 more dead in Lake County from COVID-19

That included 49,269 in Lake County, up 62; 16,529 in Porter County, up 26; 9,967 in LaPorte County, up 14; 3,248 in Jasper County, up six; and 982 in Newton County, up three, following corrections.

A total of 966 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 675,388. Newly recorded cases were reported Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed five patients hospitalized and 16,034 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,311 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 36,614 tested. Lansing had 3,062 cases, up six, and 29,325 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, down from 4.5% the day before; 5.2% in Porter County, up from 4.3%; 4.4% in LaPorte County, up from 3.9%; 3.7% in Newton County, up from 3.4%; and 6.5% in Jasper County, up from 5.9%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.