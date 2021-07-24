2 more die from COVID-19 in Region

Two more people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, the latest statistics from health officials show.

A total of 13,516 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 1,029 in Lake County, 327 in Porter County, 224 in LaPorte County, 55 in Jasper County and 36 in Newton County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Positive case totals for the five-county area were as follows: Lake County, 56,798; Porter County, 19,538; LaPorte County, 12,533; Jasper County, 3,994; and Newton County, 1,224.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were as follows: 3.6% in Lake County; 2.2% in Porter County; 3.3% in LaPorte County; 9.1% in Newton County; and 6.9% in Jasper County.

A total of 50.1% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data showed.

NWI county vaccination rates ages 12 and up were as follows: 47.9% in Lake County; 52.2% in Porter County; 51.8% in LaPorte County; 27.4% in Newton County; and 42% in Jasper County.