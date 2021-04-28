2 more Lake County residents dead from COVID-19

Two more people in Lake County were reported dead from COVID-19, updated data showed.
Local deaths were included among 19 more reported statewide. A total of 12,902 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date, according to updated statistics provided Wednesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 1 and Tuesday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
In all, 1,523 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 954 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 205 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, according to ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
A total of 86,685 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 52,570 in Lake County, up 100; 18,050 in Porter County, up 62; 11,446 in LaPorte County, up 35; 3,568 in Jasper County, up seven; and 1,051 in Newton County, up two.
There were 1,272 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 717,564. New cases were reported Tuesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,698 cases, up 13 from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,332 cases, up four, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.2% in Lake County, down from 6.4% the day before; 7.4% in Porter County, no change; 9.6% in LaPorte County, down from 9.8%; 6.5% in Newton County, down from 7.5%; and 5.9% in Jasper County, down from 6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
To date, 1,798,858 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,765,242 the previous day, according to state health officials.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments were available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available beginning Wednesday at the Roosevelt site.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.