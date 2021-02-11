2 more Lake County residents die from COVID-19, health officials report

Another two people in Lake County died from COVID-19, and 168 more tested positive across Northwest Indiana's five counties, data updated Thursday showed.
The deaths were among 26 new fatalities reported by the Indiana State Department of Health statewide, which brought Indiana's total to 11,604.
New deaths were reported between Feb. 1 and Wednesday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,339 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana since the beginning of the pandemic, according to statistics provided by ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
That total included 826 in Lake County, 252 in Porter county, 191 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper county and 29 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 423 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Positive case totals across Northwest Indiana included 47,409 in Lake County, up 100; 15,743 in Porter County, up 37; and 9,549 in LaPorte County, up 23; 3,075 in Jasper County, up six; and 964 in Newton County, up two, following ISDH's corrections to the previous day's totals.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents who tested positive rose to 76,740, following corrections.
A total of 1,762 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 645,006. New cases were reported Wednesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed nine patients hospitalized and 15,004 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,182 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 32,767 tested. Lansing had 2,926 cases, up seven, and 26,338 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.5% in Lake County, down from 6.7%; 6.8% in Porter County, up from 6.7%; 6.5% in LaPorte County, up from 6.3%; 8.9% in Newton County, up from 7.8%; and 7.8% in Jasper County, down from 8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Thursday, 279,995 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 759,992 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.