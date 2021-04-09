2 more Lake County residents reported dead from COVID-19

Across Indiana there were 1,374 new cases, pushing the state's total to 696,175. New cases were reported Thursday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,457 cases, up 13 from the day before, and 39,435 tested. Lansing had 3,172 cases, up eight, and 31,655 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.3% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 8% in Porter County, down from 8.1%; 10.4% in LaPorte County, down from 10.6%; 7% in Newton County, no change; and 9.6% in Jasper County, down from 10%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,352,363 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,291,190 the previous day, according to state health officials.

A total of 108,142 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,244,221.