2 more Lake County residents reported dead from COVID-19

Another two people in Lake County were reported dead from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Friday by health officials.
Another 16 more deaths were reported statewide, pushing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the disease to 12,726, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths were reported between June 3, 2020 and Thursday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,482 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties to date.
County totals include 928 in Lake County, 270 in Porter County, 204 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, according to data from the ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
State health officials listed 405 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 increased to 82,878, following corrections to the previous day's totals by ISDH.
County totals included 50,667 in Lake County, up 100; 17,233 in Porter County, up 49; 10,549 in LaPorte County, up 27; 3,408 in Jasper County, up 11; and 1,021 in Newton County, up one, following corrections.
Across Indiana there were 1,374 new cases, pushing the state's total to 696,175. New cases were reported Thursday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,457 cases, up 13 from the day before, and 39,435 tested. Lansing had 3,172 cases, up eight, and 31,655 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.3% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 8% in Porter County, down from 8.1%; 10.4% in LaPorte County, down from 10.6%; 7% in Newton County, no change; and 9.6% in Jasper County, down from 10%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, 1,352,363 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,291,190 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 108,142 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,244,221.
ISDH also reported that 1,916,401 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,873,481.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments are now available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.