2 more lives lost to COVID-19 in Lake County; Region cases up 2%

Two more Lake County residents are reported dead from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

Lake County's total cases stands at 1,105, up 10 from 1,095 on Saturday. Forty-five have died from the respiratory disease in the county. LaPorte County has 140 cases, up from 134. Five have died in the county, according to ISDH.

ISDH updates its counts at 11 a.m. daily. New cases were reported to the department between Friday and Saturday. New deaths occurred April 11-18. All numbers were reported within the last 24 hours.

Porter County, which is tracking its coronavirus statistics independently, reported a 6% increase with 186 positive cases, up from 176. Three total have died in the county.

To the south, Jasper County has one new positive case, bringing its total to 22. Newton County remains with 31 cases. One person has died in Jasper, and four have died in Newton from the respiratory disease.

The new reported positive cases across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties marks a 2% increase for the Region.

To the east, St. Joseph County has 402 cases, a 4% increase from 388 cases on Saturday.