2 more NWI residents dead from COVID-19
A medical worker talks with a customer at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on May 22 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

With only about 40% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Indiana ranked as the 9th least safe state during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study.

Two more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19, updated data provided Thursday showed.

They were included among 20 more reported statewide. A total of 13,239 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health. 

New deaths were reported between January 22 and Wednesday.

Local death totals include 999 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 53 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, following corrections to the previous day's totals, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

Positive case totals included 55,050 in Lake County, up 17; 19,022 in Porter County, up 10; 12,320 in LaPorte County, up 10; 3,822 in Jasper County, up six; and 1,114 in Newton County, up one.

A total of 91,328 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Purdue University Northwest staff members Julie Wiejak and Jodi Allen detail the school's vaccine clinic hosted at the College of Nursing. Video by Kale Wilk.

Across Indiana there were 418 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 745,690. New cases were reported Wednesday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,948 cases, up five from the day before, and Lansing reported 3,489 cases, up two, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down from Wednesday's in all five counties. They included 4.4% in Lake County, down from 4.9%; 5.1% in Porter County, down from 5.4%; 6.1% in LaPorte County, down from 6.3%; 7.9% in Newton County, down from 8.4%; and 7% in Jasper County, down from 7.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 43.7% of Indiana's total population has been fully vaccinated. That includes 2,543,834 Hoosiers 12 years old and up.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of their 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

