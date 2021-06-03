2 more NWI residents dead from COVID-19

Two more Northwest Indiana residents were reported dead from COVID-19, updated data provided Thursday showed.

They were included among 20 more reported statewide. A total of 13,239 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

New deaths were reported between January 22 and Wednesday.

Local death totals include 999 in Lake County, 296 in Porter County, 219 in LaPorte County, 53 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, following corrections to the previous day's totals, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

Positive case totals included 55,050 in Lake County, up 17; 19,022 in Porter County, up 10; 12,320 in LaPorte County, up 10; 3,822 in Jasper County, up six; and 1,114 in Newton County, up one.

A total of 91,328 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Across Indiana there were 418 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 745,690. New cases were reported Wednesday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.