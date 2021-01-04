2 more people die from COVID-19 in NWI, officials report

Two more people in Lake County died from COVID-19, and another 232 in Northwest Indiana tested positive, officials reported Monday.
New fatalities were included in an additional 39 recorded across Indiana, which pushed the state's total to 8,150, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
New deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 982 people in Northwest Indiana's five counties have died since the pandemic began, including 614 in Lake County, 180 in Porter County, 139 in LaPorte County, 31 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 364 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
New regional case totals included 40,959 in Lake County, up 112; 13,242 in Porter County, up 59; 7,832 in LaPorte County, up 43; 2,529 in Jasper County, up 13; and 843 in Newton County, up five.
There were 3,630 new cases added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 529,688. New cases were reported between Dec. 10 and Sunday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 35 patients hospitalized and 12,343 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,809 cases, up eight from the previous day, and 27,487 tested. Lansing had 2,575 cases, up seven, and 21,467 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were 16% in Lake County, up from 15.1% the day before; 14.5% in Porter County, down from 14.9%; 17.5% in LaPorte County, up from 16.2%; 13.3% in Newton County, down from 14.5%; and 14% in Jasper County, up from 13.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.