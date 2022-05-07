2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; data shows increase in infection rates

Two additional deaths as a result of COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana in a seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Lake County reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week, according to statistics updated on Friday. No other counties reported new deaths in the last seven days.

Infection numbers have started to climb in the last week. State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled to 655 per week, up from 521 the previous week.

In total the pandemic has accounted for 1,747 thousand deaths in Lake County; 539 in Porter County; 361 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County; and 142 in Jasper County.

Statewide, 22,672 Hoosiers have died since the pandemic's start.

Over the state border, in total 6,948 cases have been reported in Lansing since the pandemic's start. The number is currently at 8,017 in Calumet City.

Records show that 57.1% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 417 newly vaccinated individuals.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

