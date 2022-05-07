 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; data shows increase in infection rates

  • Updated
  • 0
Vaccine stats

Records show that 57.1% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 417 newly vaccinated individuals.

 Anna Ortiz

Two additional deaths as a result of COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana in a seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health. 

Lake County reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the past week, according to statistics updated on Friday. No other counties reported new deaths in the last seven days.

Infection numbers have started to climb in the last week. State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled to 655 per week, up from 521 the previous week. 

In total the pandemic has accounted for 1,747 thousand deaths in Lake County; 539 in Porter County; 361 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County; and 142 in Jasper County. 

Statewide, 22,672 Hoosiers have died since the pandemic's start. 

Over the state border, in total 6,948 cases have been reported in Lansing since the pandemic's start. The number is currently at 8,017 in Calumet City. 

People are also reading…

Records show that 57.1% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 417 newly vaccinated individuals.  

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts