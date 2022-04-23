 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

statewide deaths chart

A steady decline is shown on a chart of COVID-19 deaths in Indiana. 

 Provided

Two additional deaths as a result of COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana in a seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health. 

Lake and Porter counties each reported one additional COVID-19 death in the past week, according to statistics updated on Friday. 

State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled to 306 per week, up from 169 the previous week. 

In total the pandemic has accounted for 1,736 thousand deaths in Lake County; 537 in Porter County; 361 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County and 141 in Jasper County. 

Statewide, 22,609 Hoosiers have died since the pandemic's start. 

All of Indiana's 92 counties remain in the best blue designations on the color-coded map, indicating less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents each week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Records show that 57% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 573 newly vaccinated individuals. A total of 1,755,177 people received a booster shot. 

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19?

