2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI

Two additional deaths as a result of COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana in a seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Lake and Porter counties each reported one additional COVID-19 death in the past week, according to statistics updated on Friday.
State health records indicate the statewide seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases totaled to 306 per week, up from 169 the previous week.
In total the pandemic has accounted for 1,736 thousand deaths in Lake County; 537 in Porter County; 361 in LaPorte County; 66 in Newton County and 141 in Jasper County.
Statewide, 22,609 Hoosiers have died since the pandemic's start.
All of Indiana's 92 counties remain in the best blue designations on the color-coded map, indicating less than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents each week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Records show that 57% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 573 newly vaccinated individuals. A total of 1,755,177 people received a booster shot.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com