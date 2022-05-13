2 Northwest Health hospitals earn high national safety grades

Two Northwest Health hospitals received high national safety grades for protecting patients from harm and human error.

Northwest Health–Porter got an A Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, and Northwest Health–LaPorte earned a B grade in the spring report card.

“Recognition from nationally recognized review organizations, like the Leapfrog Group, provide affirmation that our hospitals are providing excellent care for our patients,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO for Northwest Health. “Our teams’ conscientious care and attention to patients’ needs and their focus on following best-practice safety procedures contributed to this recognition. It is our privilege to care for the communities of Northwest Indiana.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization that grades hospitals across the country on more than 30 performance standards. It awards A, B, C, D or F grades based on data like injuries, errors, accidents and infections as well on harm prevention systems in place.

It releases the peer-reviewed and transparent grades twice a year, in the fall and spring. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is free to the public and based solely on how well hospitals prevent medical errors and patient harm.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Northwest Health–Porter for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

For more information, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.