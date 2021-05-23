 Skip to main content
2 rescued from river after car plunges 30 feet from bridge, Chicago officials say
2 rescued from river after car plunges 30 feet from bridge, Chicago officials say

Police respond to the scene of a water rescue after a car drove in the Calumet River on Chicago's South Side.

 Provided by NBC 5 Chicago

CHICAGO — The Fire Department rescued a teen boy and adult driver Sunday after their vehicle plunged about 30 feet from a bridge into the Calumet River in the city's Hegewisch neighborhood, a spokesman said.

Witnesses told Chicago police a man in a white sedan was traveling north in the 12400 block of South Torrence Avenue when he drove through a retention net about 6:50 p.m. and the sedan plunged into the water as the bridge was going up, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old passenger in the sedan was rescued by a passing boat, police said.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition, District Fire Chief Juan Hernandez said.

A marine unit responded to search for the driver, who eventually was located by divers and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Hernandez said. The man was in his 40s or 50s, he said.

The bridge was going up to allow a cargo ship to pass by, he said.

