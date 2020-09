2 robberies reported on same night in Gary, police say; investigations underway

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Police are investigating two separate robberies that occurred Monday night.

Gary police responded about 9:15 p.m. to the Save Gas Station at 1564 Harrison Blvd., where a 56-year-old man believed to be the owner said he was robbed, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man told officers he was in his vehicle in the parking lot when a man dressed in a mask and black clothing got into the car through the passenger door.

He said the masked man sprayed him with pepper spray and stole an undetermined amount of money from him before fleeing, according to Westerfield.

Medics treated the man and released him at the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity was asked to contact Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

The same gas station was robbed last week by a group of three, The Times reported.