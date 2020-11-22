2 separate crashes leave 1 dead, 3 injured in rural LaPorte County

KANKAKEE TOWNSHIP — A pair of crashes along U.S. 20 on Friday afternoon that occurred less than a half hour apart left one motorist dead and three others injured.

Police first responded around 4:32 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 20 and County Road 200 East for a crash, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

An investigation by Deputy Evan Doperalski found a silver 2004 Ford, driven by 61-year-old Arthur McNeeley, of Mishawaka, was traveling east on U.S. 20 in the left lane.

A silver 2001 Cadillac, driven by 69-year-old Debra Birkholz, of LaPorte, was stopped at County Road 200 East, yielding to traffic and waiting to turn north onto the road.

McNeeley attempted to avoid striking Birkholz, but hit her rear left side, police said.

McNeeley's vehicle then went into the westbound lanes where his front driver's side struck the front driver's side of a 2016 Nissan, driven by 62-year-old Brian Klingerman, of Bremen, in the westbound right lane.