2 shootings in Northwest Indiana under investigation, police say

GARY — Police are investigating two separate shootings on Sunday.
Officers with the Gary Police Department were dispatched at 5:40 p.m. Sunday to the 500 block of Lincoln Street for a report of a gunshot victim, according to police.
There, police learned a man was shot outside, possibly from inside a vehicle, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
Other information, including the victim's age, was not immediately available.
In a separate case, police learned at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday that a 42-year-old man from East Chicago was brought to the hospital's emergency room with a gunshot wound. He was driven in a private vehicle for treatment, Westerfield said.
Westerfield said the victim was shot in the upper chest, and there is no suspect at this time.
"There were shots fired call in by an officer, that he believed to be coming from north of the hospital, shortly before the male's arrival at the hospital. It is undetermined at this time if the situations are related," she said.
Police ask anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Gary Police Department's Violent Crime Division at 219-881-1210 or the tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.
