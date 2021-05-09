2 shot during robberies over the weekend, police say

GARY — Two people were shot over the weekend in separate, unrelated robberies, police said.

Around 11:40 p.m. Friday, a 59-year-old woman was getting money out of an ATM near West Fifth Avenue and Bridge Street when an unknown person approach her with a gun, demanding money, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Pawlak said the suspect stuck the gun into the woman's car window, where a struggle ensued and she was shot in the left hand. The woman then drove herself to the hospital.

The suspect didn't appear to take any money from the woman, but she did leave her card in the ATM, which was later returned by police, Pawlak said.

Roughly 45 minutes later and about 6 miles away, a man leaving a bar in the 100 block of East 45th Avenue was approached by an unknown man dressed in dark clothing, police said.

The man pointed a pistol at the victim and attempted to rob him. The suspect then took $150 from the man, who was shot two to four times in his lower back after a struggle ensued, Pawlak said.

The man drove himself to the hospital, police said.

Suspects have not been apprehended in either case, Pawlak said.