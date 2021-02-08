2 wounded in separate shootings overnight in Gary, police say

GARY — Two people were wounded in separate shootings late Sunday, including a 24-year-old woman who reported two would-be robbers fired at her while she tried to escape, and a 31-year-old Merrillville man who sought refuge in a gas station after being shot, an official said.

Officers found the man wounded in his upper chest or shoulder area while responding about 9:10 p.m. to the Mobil at 1499 Broadway, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

There, a worker told police the man came into the gas station saying he had just been shot and asked for help calling an ambulance.

The man reported he was at West 11th Avenue and Broadway earlier when he was suddenly shot. He gave little information and no description of any suspects, as he claimed he did not know what happened, Westerfield said.

An ambulance transported the man to a local hospital.

Earlier, about 6:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Johnson Street, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper leg, Westerfield said.

The woman told police she had just arrived home and gotten her 3-year-old child out of her car when two unknown males — one tall and one short — tried to rob her.