2 wounded in separate shootings, police say

GARY — Two men were wounded in separate shootings reported Wednesday to police, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police talked to a 48-year-old Gary man about 2 p.m. after he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right thigh and sought treatment at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, police said.

The man told police he was shot on Gary's west side, but declined to provide further information. Police did not locate a crime scene in the area where the man claimed he'd been shot, Westerfield said.

About 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Durbin Street for a report of shots fired into a residence.

Officers found a 28-year-old Gary man who had been shot in the left while seated in a bedroom, Westerfield.

A witness told police an older-model Chevrolet pulled up in front of the home before the gunfire, police said.