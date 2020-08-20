2 wounded in separate shootings, police say

GARY — Two men were wounded in separate shootings reported Wednesday to police, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Police talked to a 48-year-old Gary man about 2 p.m. after he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the right thigh and sought treatment at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, police said.
The man told police he was shot on Gary's west side, but declined to provide further information. Police did not locate a crime scene in the area where the man claimed he'd been shot, Westerfield said.
About 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Durbin Street for a report of shots fired into a residence.
Officers found a 28-year-old Gary man who had been shot in the left while seated in a bedroom, Westerfield.
A witness told police an older-model Chevrolet pulled up in front of the home before the gunfire, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210.
Alex Serano Campos
Victor Hernandez
Stephen Anthony Preda
Melissa A. Mackey
Neil Phillip Jackson
Nicholas Ryan Mohr
Virgil Lee King
Xavier Dominqiue Sims
Zachary Donald Sturm
Curtis Alan Beck
Frank Ruiz
Gregory Lamar Baker
Mary E. Hernandez
Alecia Marcia Collins
Erin Jean Ashton
Joseph Anthony Buncich
Kejuan Dequincy Thompson
Leondre Lewis
Leticia West
Paul Daniel Alvarado
Sharrond Powell
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Todd Robert Urban
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.