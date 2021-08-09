 Skip to main content
2-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool in Griffith
alert urgent

GRIFFITH — A 2-year-old girl was in critical condition after opening a latched gate and jumping into a backyard pool Sunday afternoon, police said.

Home security footage showed the girl “manipulating” a gate latch and entering a fenced pool area in the 500 block of Oxford Circle around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, then apparently throwing a float into the water before jumping in. The girl was discovered by another child who notified an adult. Griffith Police Department Cmdr. Keith Martin said the child appeared to have been in the water for between 10 and 15 minutes before being discovered.

The girl got out of the home when an adult caretaker who was not feeling well fell asleep, Martin said.

The 2-year-old was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago where she was in critical condition Sunday. Griffith police said they did not have an update on the girl’s condition Monday morning.

First responders were initially called to the scene by the girl’s grandfather who was already performing CPR. Emergency personnel later took over lifesaving efforts before bringing the girl to the hospital.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

