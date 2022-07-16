20 new COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; cases on rise

Twenty new deaths were reported as a result of COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana in the past seven-day period, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Of those deaths, 10 were reported in Lake County, eight in Porter County, one in LaPorte County and one in Newton County. No new deaths were reported in Jasper County.

Cases across the Region are also increasing. In Lake County, the seven-day average was 124, an increase of 37 from last week. The day with the most reported infections was July 5, with 186 reported cases.

In Porter County, the seven-day average is 42. In LaPorte, it is 27. Newton has a seven-day average of 2, and Jasper has a seven-day average of 10. Newton was the only county to show a decrease in case averages from last week.

However, Marion County, home of the state capital, still leads with the highest seven-day case average in the state, at 236.

The increase in cases could possibly be attributed to BA.5, a variant of COVID-19 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say is responsible for more than 60% of cases in the U.S. as of last week. The CDC also states more than 15% of cases can be attributed to BA.2.12.1 and more than 15% can be attributed to BA.4.

According to a fact sheet released by the federal government, early indications signal that BA.5 may have an increased ability to escape immunity.

"This potential for increase is greatest where fewer people are up to date on their vaccinations and there is increased waning of immunity from vaccines," the news release said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lake County has reported 1,773 COVID-19 related deaths, Porter County has reported 550 and LaPorte County has reported 368. Newton County has reported 67, and Jasper County has reported 143.

Lake County has trailed Marion County in total cases since the pandemic's start. Lake County has had 115,855 cases and Marion County has had 238,857 total.

Over the state border, 7,495 cases in total have been reported in Lansing since the pandemic's start. The number is currently at 8,598 in Calumet City.

Records show that 54.6% of Hoosiers age 5 and up, the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.