20 years later, Dyer man recalls surviving 9/11

"Twenty years later, it's like we don't have the patriotism that we had after that, and that's what I really miss," Bacso said, who added flags were flown from cars and houses.

"There's so many people that don't think about this country and how lucky they are to live in this country, as well. I don't take for granted any days anymore. My patriotism shows every day. I fly the flag at my house every day."

The 20-year anniversary of 9/11 comes as the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan as the United States military withdrew from the country.

"What worries me is how strong the Taliban and ISIS could become again in Afghanistan, and what is the chances of them planning another attack on us because of that fact, the fact that they're in control of the county. It seems like they have a lot of weaponry, too, from what I understand has been left behind. That's worrisome," Bacso said.

On Friday, Bacso was surprised with an American flag flown over the 9/11 Memorial at the World Trade Center by the Dyer FOP.