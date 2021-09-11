20 years later, Dyer man recalls surviving 9/11

ST. JOHN — The links of Palmira Golf Course in St. John set the stage Friday for one of the many talks Don Bacso has delivered about his 9/11 story.
"My building was hit at 8:46, and then it fell at 10:28. A lot happened in 102 minutes," Bacso said to a group of first responders before the inaugural Dyer Fraternal Order of Police day of remembrance golf outing.
"The one thing that didn't change that day is how much you guys, first responders, your brethren in New York, in D.C., in Shanksville, came and made that call to help us all out."
Bacso, who began to choke up, took a pause and cleared his throat before continuing with a shaky voice, "I wouldn't have got out of that building if it wasn't for the firefighters, the police officers, the first responders there that day."
Bacso, a Dyer resident who grew up around the Region, was on the 57th floor in the North Tower of the World Trade Center when a commercial airplane crashed into the building at 8:46 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001.
In the 20 years since the attack, Bacso said he feels like patriotism has waned.
After 9/11, Bacso said you couldn't buy an American flag — Bacso's cousin in Valparaiso had to get him a flag when he returned from New York. No matter where you went, the flags were sold out, Bacso said.
"Twenty years later, it's like we don't have the patriotism that we had after that, and that's what I really miss," Bacso said, who added flags were flown from cars and houses.
"There's so many people that don't think about this country and how lucky they are to live in this country, as well. I don't take for granted any days anymore. My patriotism shows every day. I fly the flag at my house every day."
The 20-year anniversary of 9/11 comes as the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan as the United States military withdrew from the country.
"What worries me is how strong the Taliban and ISIS could become again in Afghanistan, and what is the chances of them planning another attack on us because of that fact, the fact that they're in control of the county. It seems like they have a lot of weaponry, too, from what I understand has been left behind. That's worrisome," Bacso said.
On Friday, Bacso was surprised with an American flag flown over the 9/11 Memorial at the World Trade Center by the Dyer FOP.
"Many years ago, we promised him we would bring something from Ground Zero to Dyer, Indiana, and this is what we have for him," said FOP President and Dyer police Sgt. Shane Hendron. "Nothing better than the stars and stripes to commemorate 20 years ago, when Don survived 9/11."
Hendron told The Times Bacso has "just always been a staple of the agency."
The flag, a teary-eyed Bacso said, will be displayed on his 9/11 wall, which features paintings, coins, awards and mementos from 9/11.
Clear skies turned dark
Bacso was a 35-year-old working for an independent consulting firm when he landed in New York on Sept. 10, 2001, to do an email migration for a law firm, Sidley Austin LLP.
A crystal blue sky accompanied Bacso as he walked about four blocks from his hotel to One World Trade Center Sept. 11, 2001. It was a warm, crisp day when he arrived to the office around 7:45 a.m.
"I describe it to people like I felt like a fish finding my way upstream because there was the train station in the World Trade Center," he said. "So there's thousands of people coming out of this train station, and I'm trying to get into the World Trade Center."
Bacso was drinking a cup of coffee, which he sat on a table on the right side of the room, while he worked in a server room. About an hour later Flight 11 crashed into the building between the 93rd and 99th floors. He later recalled worrying about someone finding the coffee in the server room when he left the building.
"The explosion was so loud it felt like it was right above me," said Bacso, who was on the 57th floor.
Shock set in once he exited the building 35-40 minutes later as he heard the news from car radios.
"We are under attack," he recalled hearing.
There was "a lot of anger," at first, then empathy and remorse set in, said Bacso, who said he didn't think the towers would collapse, as first responders were on scene to rescue people and put out the fires.
"I thought, 'They got it under control. They are going to put out the fires and everything's gonna be fine,'" he said. "That wasn't the case."
When he returned home after a 14-hour car ride around 4 a.m. Sept. 13, Bacso packed up the khakis, long-sleeve cream-colored dress shirt and black leather dress shoes, which still have residue from the falling debris, in the black Samsonite suitcase he traveled with to New York.
It would be years before he pulled it out again, but Bacso said he knew "this was going to be a piece of history."
Twenty years later, Bacso hopes he can help others remember what he will never forget, and encourages people to live their life every day.
"Appreciate everything from your daily life. Everything you do, whether it's looking at a blue sky, or smelling the flowers, or whatever, appreciating your family," said Bacso, who later added following 9/11, he has become more of a public servant. Bacso served on the Lake Central School Corp. school board for 12 years.
"Just really appreciate life because it could have been snatched away from me in one day, in an instant."
Since the first anniversary of 9/11 in 2002, Bacso has spoken at various events about what he experienced on that Tuesday in 2001.
Along with sharing his story at events, Bacso helped found American Pride, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to first responders.
The 501(c)(3) published a book in August of this year, "9/11 Survivors' Stories Midwest Memories," with a foreword by actor Gary Sinise, in honor of the 20-year anniversary.
This year, Bacso will start his day at the 9/11 Memorial in Schererville — Bacso sits on the 9/11 memorial advisory board for the town — before heading to events in Gary, Highland and Crown Point. On Sunday, he is speaking at an event in Oak Brook, Illinois.
"The first year, the one-year anniversary, I was asked to speak at St. John Township," Bacso said. "Second anniversary nobody called me. Nobody called me and asked me to speak anywhere. So, I actually had to look it up in the paper to see where there was observances."
He recalled thinking then, "Oh my God, is this already going to go by the wayside? Like, nobody's going to remember 9/11 on the second anniversary?"
Every year, Bacso thinks about his family, the 2,977 people who died in the attack and a late friend from New York, who always texted Bacso on the anniversary of 9/11.
Another thought also crosses his mind: "Am I doing the right thing?"
"When I speak, is it significant enough so everybody remembers that day?"
A second later, Bacso says, "And hopefully they do."