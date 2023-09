Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

UAW workers reject latest Lear contract: https://bit.ly/3ZhBoWY

Racing to Remember: 3rd Annual America's Race honors those lost during 9/11 attacks: https://bit.ly/462HoEW

New study linking pot with spike in severe traffic injuries does not surprise Region police: https://bit.ly/468AcY8

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.