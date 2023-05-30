Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Check out these top stories and more in The Times and nwi.com.

Firearm 'prank' causes teens death in Crown point, sheriff says: https://bit.ly/42fycuL

NWI road projects to affect traffic: https://bit.ly/3MJjsP2

State warns of poor air quality in Northwest Indiana: https://bit.ly/45FjyQu

After even start, Lake Central routs Hobart for sectional title: https://bit.ly/3OFpIdc

Stay connected with all your Region News at www.nwi.com.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.